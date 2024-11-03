South actress Samantha gained massive popularity from her special song, Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. For a while, there have been rumors that Sukumar has roped in Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor for Pushpa 2. But it looks like the deal fell through, and the makers are now eyeing their OG star alongside Sreeleela and Allu Arjun. Scroll below for more details!

As per rumors, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule got in touch with several Bollywood actresses, including Disha Patani and Triptii Dimri. The discussions were ongoing with Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking on the blockbuster success of Stree 2. She reportedly demanded a remuneration of Rs 5 crores, one of the highest salaries for a special song in Indian cinema.

Shraddha Kapoor OUT?

As per the latest reports, Shraddha Kapoor has rejected the Pushpa 2 special songs as the negotiation did not work out. It is to be noted that even Samantha was paid a sum of 5 crores for Oo Antava. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for a while or enjoy Aayi Nai from Stree 2 until she decides on another sizzling song to groove!

Sreeleela + Samantha IN?

After facing rejections from multiple Bollywood actresses, Sukumar has returned to his OG star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She has been roped in alongside Sreeleela of Guntur Kaaram fame. They will be shaking a leg alongside Allu Arjun and are expected to put the screens on fire with some “seetimaar” moments. The shoot is expected to happen sometime next week, marking the conclusion of the Pushpa 2 shoot.

Are you excited to see Allu Arjun, Sreeleela, and Samantha together on the big screens? We certainly cannot keep calm!

More about Pushpa 2

Pushpa: The Rule is reportedly made on a budget of 500 crores. The makers have already earned a staggering 1085 crores via theatrical and non-theatrical rights.

The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others.

It will be released in theatres on December 5, 2024.

