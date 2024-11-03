After Jailer’s super success, Rajinikanth was expected to pull off another box office winner with Vettaiyan, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. In fact, he suffered a big setback as the film failed miserably to match expectations. The biggest problem has been the film’s budget, which seems too huge to be recovered, and currently, it’s in a deficit of more than 150 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Released on October 10, the Kollywood action drama received mixed reviews from critics, but word-of-mouth among the audience was decent. Unfortunately, this favorable feedback didn’t translate to numbers, and with Amaran going full throttle, the biggie has turned out to be a big failure in the domestic market. It isn’t a complete mass entertainer, which is said to be the reason why it failed to attract massive footfalls.

In India, Vettaiyan earned 148.15 crores net at the Indian box office in 24 days, and with Amaran enjoying extraordinary numbers, the film entered the last leg of its theatrical run. Monday onwards, it won’t be adding much to the domestic tally and will be wrapping up its run by Thursday. So, it will end up facing a massive deficit as compared to its budget.

Vettaiyan is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores. Against this, it earned just 148.15 crores, which equals a box office deficit of 151.85 crores. With such a big number to be recovered, the film has emerged as Rajinikanth‘s biggest flop in the last 10 years.

Apart from Vettaiyan, there are six films on the flop list. Kochadaiiyaan faced a deficit of 95 crores as it earned just 30 crores against a budget of 125 crores. Lingaa was made on a budget of 100 crores but earned 75 crores, resulting in a deficit of 25 crores. Petta had a cost of 150 crores and earned 135 crores, resulting in an unrecovered cost of 15 crores.

Darbar did a business of 150 crores against a budget of 200 crores, thus remaining in a deficit of 50 crores. Annaatthe was reportedly made on a budget of 160 crores but earned 107 crores at the Indian box office. So, it faced a deficit of 53 crores.

