In a shocking development, Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad has passed away by suicide at the age of 52. According to a news report by Asianet News, the director’s cause of death is labeled as suicide. His mortal remains were found in a decomposed state in his house in Madanaiyakanahalli in Karnataka.

The report furthermore stated that Guruprasad’s neighbors complained of a foul smell coming from his apartment, where he had lived for the past 8 months. On hearing this, the police officials were quick to go to the spot and conduct an investigation. The late director’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The report further added that according to the police officials, Guruprasad might have taken his own life a few days ago. Reportedly, the reason behind this is said to be an acute financial crisis being suffered by the director. He was also in some huge debt, which might have led him to take this drastic decision.

A case has been registered by the Madanaiyakanahalli police, who have started an investigation following Guruprasad’s death. Apart from this, the failure of his latest film, Ranganayaka, is also said to be one of the reasons behind him committing suicide. The movie tanking at the box office had apparently left him in a financial crisis. One of the netizens stated, “Shocking! director Guruprasad has died by suicide in his Tata new haven apartment, Bengaluru. Reports state that his body was found hanging. It is further suspected he died at least 10 days ago.”

While another user expressed his grief on the filmmaker’s passing and said, “Very sad to see the passing of the director #Guruprasad who has given us some really good movies like #Mata and #EddeluManjunatha.” Guruprasad had made his directorial debut with the movie Mata which starred Jaggesh in the lead role. His last film Ranganayaka starred also starred Jaggesh and Rachita Mahalakshmi in the lead.

