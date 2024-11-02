After a successful theatrical run, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (A R M) is set to debut on OTT. The film received strong reviews from critics and audiences alike and was released during Onam, dominating the festival period in the Kerala market. Available in 2D and 3D formats, the movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, taking on three distinct characters. Scroll down for details on the OTT release date, cast and crew, plot, and more.

Cast and Crew of A R M

Tovino Thomas stars in a triple role, playing Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu. Aishwarya Rajesh appears as Chothi, Kunjikelu’s love interest, while Krithi Shetty plays Lakshmi, Ajayan’s main heroine and girlfriend. Surabhi Lakshmi takes on the role of Manikyam, Maniyan’s wife.

In supporting roles, Basil Joseph is seen as K.P. Suresh, Ajayan’s best friend, and Rohini plays the role of Maniyan’s daughter and Ajayan’s mother. Aju Varghese appears as a sub-inspector, while the cast also includes Jagadish, Sanju Sivram, Kabir Duhan Singh, Sudheesh, Shivajith, Bijukuttan, Rithesh Aramana, Vipin Kavvai, and Pramod Shetty. Additionally, Mohanlal lends his voice as the narrator, embodying a divine presence.

Directed by Jithin Lal and written by Sujith Nambiar, the film features music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and editing by Shameer Muhammed. Jomon T. John leads cinematography, with production design by Gokul Das and costume design by Praveen Varma. P.V. Sivakumar Gurukkal handles the Kalari choreography, while Vikram Mor and Phoenix Prabu coordinate stunts. Listin Stephen and Zachariah Thomas produce the film under the banners of Magic Frames and UGM Entertainment.

The plot of A R M

The plot of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) spans three different periods and follows three distinct individuals: Kunjikelu, an honorable warrior; Maniyan, a notorious thief; and Ajayan, a misunderstood man burdened by his ancestors’ legacy. At the center of their story lies a priceless artifact with mystical properties in their village, possibly of extraterrestrial origin. How are these three connected to the artifact? Are they its protectors? Discover the answers by watching the movie.

OTT Release Date and Platform of A R M

Disney Plus Hotstar confirmed in a social media announcement that the OTT release of Ajayante Randam Moshanam (A R M) is set for November 8, 2024. The 142-minute film will be available in its original Malayalam and dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

Box office of A R M

As of October 27, 2024, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has reported a return on investment of 110%. Produced with a budget allocation of INR 30 crore, the film has generated a total worldwide gross of INR 106.82 crore. Of this, the Indian domestic market has contributed INR 74.57 crore.

Trailer:

Follow Koimoi for more updates on South news!

Must Read: Bagheera: Everything You Need to Know About This Sri Murali Starrer Superhero Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News