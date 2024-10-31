Ever since the astounding success of the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan, fans have been eagerly waiting for director Prashanth Varma’s next offering, Jai HanuMan, which is an integral part of the Prashanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Now, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the makers of Jai HanuMan revealed Kantara star Rishab Shetty’s first look as Lord Hanuman. This inevitably set the internet into a frenzy, and fans started pouring in with their reactions.

Rishab Shetty’s Look As Lord Hanuman

The actor looks divine and compelling as the Indian mythological superhero from Jai HanuMan wherein we can see him in a traditional deep orange attire with a dhoti. He can be seen sporting a beard with long tied and matted hair along with the tail trailing behind. Shetty, as Hanuman, can be seen sporting an endearing and blissful smile as he clutches a statue of Lord Ram in his hands in a loving manner. While sharing the same, Rishab wrote, “A vow in the Treta Yug bound to be fulfilled in the Kali Yug. We bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage, and devotion.”

Netizens React To Rishab Shetty As Lord Hanuman

One of the netizens said, “So beautiful and peaceful to see. I’m impressed with this look. You will again make us feel proud with your brilliant performance.” A user added, “Rishab Shetty Anna, waiting for your next biggest hit.”

Another netizen added, “Jai Shree Ram, Jai Hanuman, really happy to see a devoted actor like you playing Bhagwan Hanuman in this epic.” A user added, “Prepare for the celebration.” Another netizen said, “This is massive. What an amazing news this Diwali. Excited for this collaboration.”

Talking about the movie, Jai HanuMan serves as a sequel to HanuMan. It revolves around Lord Hanuman living in an exile as a sacred promise given to Lord Ram. The release date of the movie is yet to be unveiled.

ಕನ್ನಡ ನೆಲದ ವರಸುತ ಆಂಜನೇಯನ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದದೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ ಇತಿಹಾಸದ ಸರ್ವಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠ ಭಾವವೊಂದನ್ನು ತೆರೆಯ ಮೇಲೆ ತರಲಿದ್ದೇವೆ.

ನಿಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಬೆಂಬಲ ಆಶೀರ್ವಾದ ಎಂದಿನಂತೆ ಸದಾ ಇರಲಿ – ಜೈ ಹನುಮಾನ್

A vow from the Tretayuga, bound to be fulfilled in the Kaliyuga🙏

We bring forth an epic of loyalty, courage and… pic.twitter.com/Zvgnt1tGnl — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 30, 2024

