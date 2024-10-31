The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Telugu period crime thriller Lucky Baskhar was released today (October 31). The actor plays a cashier embroiled in a murky money laundering case to earn more bucks. Let us look at what the Lucky Baskhar reviews by the netizens talk about in the movie on X.

Lucky Bhaskar Early Reviews

One eagle-eyed netizen observed how Dulquer Salmaan has masterfully nailed the ‘cheating trilogy’ in his filmography in three different languages, wherein he plays a con man or a conniving criminal. The post said, “The cheating trilogy by Dulquer Salmaan. Kurup (Malayalam), Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadhitaal (Tamil) and Lucky Baskhar (Telugu). Three superb films across different languages. All of them served as a great theatrical watch. Lucky Bhaskar is the latest addition.”

A user added, “One man show from DQ. What a screen presence. Ramki, Sachin Gud, Meenakshi okay. GVP’s BGM is superb. Fantastic artwork, especially that bank. Though cinematic, the screenplay and dialogues are brilliant. Pre-climax is mass. An interesting heist drama. Worth.” A netizen said, “Lucky Baskhar is interesting, riveting and powerful. After the Joshful first half, the second half had mad twists. Genius Mastermind Venky Atluri. Connected the biggest scam in the banking system to Harshad Mehta. Dulquer Salmaan is too good in his role, and you will root for his epic journey.”

A user added, “Wanted to say this. After a long time, I felt that the dialogue in a Telugu film was quite profound. They possess the kind of wisdom, understanding of life, and simplicity that we used to find in Trivikram’s earlier works. Such fine and mature writing by Veny Atluri.” A netizen said, “Looks like Dulquer Salmaan will establish a stable fanbase and stardom in the Telugu states from here on. Lucky Baskhar getting excellent reviews everywhere. DQ is turning out to be a true pan-Indian star.” Talking about the movie, it has been directed by Venky Atluri and also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki and Surya Sreenivas in the lead roles.

Follow Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: Amaran Early Reviews: Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi Starrer Impresses Fans, Says “Every Indian Will Be Proud Of It..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News