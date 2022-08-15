Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, famous by the name of Share Market King and Big Bull, said goodbye to this world at the age of 62. He breathed his last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Those with even a little understanding of the stock market know that he was the magician of the market, the shares of the company he used to invest in used to rise.

Advertisement

Rakesh was also called the Warren Buffett of India. The web series Scam 1992 made on the life of Harshad Mehta also has a glimpse of his character. In this series directed by Hansal Mehta, actor Kevin Dave played a strong role in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Advertisement

Kevin Dave got a lot of popularity by playing the character of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in the web series Scam 1992 in the year 2020. In the series, he tried to copy the style, look and style of Big Bull exactly and was successful too.

Two years ago, his memes also became very viral on social media. People’s craze for this series was such that suddenly a lot of interest was awakened among the people regarding the stock market and investment.

Once Rakesh Jhunjhunwala himself said that if Harshad Mehta’s magic continued in the market for some more time, he would have suffered a huge loss.

In the stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was considered an expert player in the short selling of shares. In an interview, Jhunjhunwala himself said that he made a lot of money by selling shares.

He had broken all the records of earning through investment in the stock market. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who started in the stock market with an investment of just Rs 5000, became the owner of thousands of crores based on his hard work.

Kevin Dave as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a powerful scene in Scam 1992, in which he concludes an argument by saying “It’s time to be a bull, not to be a peanut-eating bear.” From working in bear circle to becoming a bull, the legend had predicted as shown in the show the market is poised to touch 50,000+ in few years. May his brilliant soul rest in peace!

Must Read: Box Office: Sultan VS KGF: Chapter 2 & More – Top 5 Pre VS Post Highest Opening Weekends, When Will The ‘100 Crore+: Weekend 1’ Return Especially For Bollywood?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram