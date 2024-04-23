Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan Reveals Being Starstruck With Pratik Gandhi: “Would Have Believed Pratik Was Harshad Mehta If..."

Do Aur Do Pyaar is staying steady at the Box Office. With fresh pairings that inject new energy into the genre, audiences eagerly anticipate a delightful journey filled with love, laughter, and modern relationships. Vidya Balan‘s return to rom-coms sparks nostalgia and anticipation, while the captivating soundtrack sets the stage for a musical rom-com experience.

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi came together as powerhouse performers in the recent summer rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. The pair, with a strong bond based on mutual respect and admiration for each other’s artistic abilities, sincerely compliment one another, going beyond their on-screen chemistry as a married couple.

While Balan is not one to shy away from complimenting a fellow actor. She revealed that she was deeply captivated by Pratik Gandhi‘s subtle acting and effortless charm in the critically acclaimed series ‘SCAM,’ renowned for her own acting skills. She revealed, “When I watched SCAM and met Pratik soon after, he seemed like he was born to play Harshad Mehta. I even would have thought he was Harshad Mehta if I didn’t know that the real Harshad Mehta existed.”

Balan was so confident in Gandhi’s abilities that she considered proposing him for a project, recognizing his talent so deeply. She further said, “That man who was so badass, it’s unbelievable, can be shy. So with Pratik, I couldn’t have any preconceived notions. I had a certain image and then it expanded and then expanded further. That’s what is so charming about him as an actor.”

And If Vidya was shelling out compliments, Pratik duly returned the kind favor. He shared, “My understanding of Vidya Balan was that she was always a star. She had only watched my SCAM, but I had watched all of her work.” Gandhi’s initial perception of Balan transformed when they met in person, as he found her easy to converse with and down-to-earth. He expressed, “When we met for the first time, she was very easy to talk to. She was easy to approach. She laughed frequently. She would crack jokes. When we started shooting, she was so easy to work with that I felt I was working with some theatre friend, and I’ve known her for a long time. Star se leke seedha I felt we are colleagues and working together.”

The friendship and admiration between them added more nuance and realism to the way their relationship was portrayed on screen. As ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ continues to charm audiences, the bond between Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and mutual respect in the world of the movies.

Do Aur Do Pyaar Released In Theaters On April 19, 2024

