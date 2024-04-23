Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been buzzing since its first announcement. It is the most expensive series ever made, courtesy of the ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, the period drama will be released on Netflix on May 1, 2024. Although the story is based on the lives of tawaifs living at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore in 1940s, SLB is set to take the series to global stage with his unique storytelling.

In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen sharing interesting anecdotes about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. He said, “Because I have always wanted to be lost. This is the biggest set I have made in my life. Because it’s really that walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. I would ever be able to push as a child which I thought it was.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali continued, “So I feel I have started enjoying and understanding more and more as my filmmaking has progressed. I have started enjoying creating walls at a distance and further and further. But I never want to dictate. I feel I have set it. The audience will find what they want to see. A lot of time people have criticised that we have so much to see that for the first time we miss the essence of the scene.”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is an eight-part series that is scheduled to launch across 190 countries on Netflix on 1st May.

