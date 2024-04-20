Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Verdict: Diljit Dosanjh Beats Prabhas's Salaar By Securing 50% Higher Views On Netflix - Check Out Report Card Of Every Single Film Released In 2024!

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila has been making all the right kind of noises ever since it was released on April 12, 2024, directly on Netflix. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film has been showered with love ever since it started streaming. Inspired by the life of the late Punjabi Singer, fondly called Elvis of Punjab, the film has surpassed one of the biggest OTT releases on Netflix this year.

Chamkila’s Views

The film earned 2.4 million views on Netflix during its opening weekend, from April 12 to April 14! In its first week of release, it secured spot number 6 on Netflix’s top 10 list. This list is currently ruled by The Tearsmith.

Scored Better Than Kapil Sharma

Interestingly, in the third week, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which featured the cast of Amar Singh Chamkila, earned 1.7 million views, and this includes the total number of the first and the second episodes. The show appeared on the seventh spot in Netflix’s non-English TV category.

Chamkila Beats Salaar

In an interesting observation, Amar Singh Chamkila even surpassed the total views of Prabhas’s Salaar on Netflix, which registered 1.6 million views in its opening week on the OTT platform.

Here is the verdict of all the Hindi films released on Netflix in the year 2024, according to their total number of views ranked from lowest to highest.

8. Merry Christmas

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Starcast: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Netflix Views: 1.2 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 2.9 million hours

What Is It About?

Two strangers meet on a fateful Christmas Eve. A night of delirious romance turns into a nightmare. Revealing anything more would be a crime.

Director: Prashanth Neel

Starcat: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Netflix Views: 1.6 million

Netfilx Viewing Hours: 4.7 million

What Is It About?

The fate of a violently contested kingdom hangs on the fraught bond between two friends-turned-foes in this saga of power, bloodshed, and betrayal.

6. Amar Singh Chamkila

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Starcast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Netflix Views: 2.4 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 5.9 million hours

What Is It About?

Follows the life of pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, whose songs that were social commentaries or devotionals became massive hits in the 80’s.

5. Bhakshak

Director: Pulkit

Starcast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Netflix Views: 2.4 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 5.5 million hours

What Is It About?

Revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light.

4. Murder Mubarak

Director: Homi Adajania

Starcast: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Pankaj Tripathi

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Netflix Views: 3.1 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 7.4 million hours

What Is It About?

During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

3. Dunki

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Starcast: Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Netflix Views: 4.9 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 13 million hours

What Is It About?

When his friends in Punjab struggle to clear the immigration process, an ex-soldier guides them on a risky journey to enter the UK without permission.

2. Fighter

Director: Siddharth Anand

Starcast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Netflix Views: 5.9 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 16.2 million hours

What Is It About?

A reckless yet brilliant squadron leader and his team of elite fighter pilots face mortal dangers and inner demons as they unite for a deadly mission.

1. Animal

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Starcast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Netflix Views: 6.2 million

Netflix Viewing Hours: 20.8 million hours

What Is It About?

The hardened son of a powerful industrialist returns home after years abroad and vows to take bloody revenge on those threatening his father’s life.

Hope it continues to stay on the top charts in the upcoming week.

