Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have worked in three films together – Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam & Saawariya. They were supposed to work on three more films together – Padmavati, Bajirao Mastani, and Inshallah. The first two did not happen after Aishwarya Rai moved out of Salman’s life, and the last did not happen because Salman and Bhansali had creative differences.

Bhai and Bhansali share a love-hate relationship. They have always been vocal about each other’s strengths and weaknesses as well. It was once that the Sultan superstar commented on Bhansali’s harsh and rude way on sets and compared it to another filmmaker, Sooraj Barjatya.

In an interview with Rajshri Films, Salman Khan compared the working styles of Sooraj Barjatya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and he revealed how he once suggested the Heeramandi director learn something from the Maine Pyaar Kiya director.

Recalling an interaction with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor said, “He was yelling, and apparently he does that a lot. I told him to hang out with Sooraj for a bit. He is throwing things. He told me, ‘Yeah, I am losing it.’ I said the first thing you do (is keep patience). To make your actor look beautiful. The Taj Mahal is made out of love. Mohabbat karte ho tab banta hai, nafrat se nahi.”

Comparing Sanjay’s working style to Sooraj Barjatya, he further said, “He (Sooraj) knows if the actor is at his happiest best, he will perform the best. He creates an excellent atmosphere for his actors to perform in. Even if the shift is getting stretched, lights are going, he doesn’t bother. Instead, he works on collaborating with his actors.”

The interview resurfaced after rumors of Ranbir Kapoor putting forth work condition demands surfaced. It was said that Alia played the mediator between Ranbir and Bhansali since the Animal actor is not very comfortable with Bhansali’s style of working and treating people on sets.

After people read the reports, they were, however, very quick and vocal to defend Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A user commented, “But that difficult temperament brings out the BEST in all the actors. And that’s how masterpieces are made, with the exception of those who obviously have a problem. Lol, their work speaks for itself.” Taking a dig at Salman Khan, a user wrote, “He doesn’t do this with good actors.”

Another comment read, “His movies will be remembered. Yours are considered jokes. There are levels.” One more comment read, “One of the main reasons why Ranbir is good in his craft is due to pelting by SLB. He will agree with this; he nurtured Ranbir’s basics so well. I don’t like Ranbir, but I bow to his talent.”

