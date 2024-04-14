Amar Singh Chamkila: Is The Murderer Still Alive? Here's What Happened To The Family Who Paid Them For The Last Akhada!

Imtiaz Ali has offered one of the best stories of recent times in Amar Singh Chamkila. Played by Diljit Dosanjh, the film traces the journey of the Punjabi Singer who rose to fame with his songs and was soon joined by a female partner, Amarjot, whom he later married.

Chamkila faced a lot of threats and warnings for the subject of his songs that were based on alleged relationships of family members, the portrayal of women as wild, and songs based on social events and the militants rising in Punjab.

Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot were the highest-selling record artists in Punjab until they were unceremoniously killed by unknown people. No one was arrested in the murder case, and police closed the file a few months after the murder.

After watching the film, people are obviously curious to know where the murderers of Chamkila are. Reports suggest that three people fired shots at the singer and his wife, and one of them is still alive.

Who Killed Chamkila

A report in The Print suggests a lot of theories in Mehsampur, the place where Chamkila was killed. Some suggest that it was because he married Amarjot despite being a Dalit himself that enraged people. Others suggest it was a conspiracy from some rival. Another theory suggests that it was the diktat groups who wanted to decide how Punjabis should live, but Chamkila’s songs gave them power.

Is The Murderer Alive?

There was a movie called Mehsampur that was released in 2018, and the director of the film confirmed it to The Print while talking about his next film. “It’s going to be about one of the three killers, who is still alive. I spent time with him before making Mehsampur.”

Where Is The Family

Amarjot and Amar Singh Chamkila were brutally murdered while they were about to perform an Akhada for a family who paid them. The family from Mehsampur, who invited the singer duo, blamed themselves for the tragic event and fled to Canada since they were continuously slandered and shamed for the horrible killings!

Amar Singh Chamkila’s life has been transformed into a beautiful and heartbreaking film by Imtiaz Ali, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and you can watch it on Netflix.

