Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Gashmeer Mahajani Confirms Participation, Niti Taylor, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti & More speculated names create buzz!

Gear up for deadly fears and crazier stunts! Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back for a 14th season soon. With new updates about the upcoming season, there is a lot of excitement about who the celebrity contestants will be. Gashmeer Mahajani has confirmed his participation. Three more actresses—Niti Taylor, Aditi Sharma, and Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sumona Chakravarti—have all been speculated to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Colors stunt-based reality show has gained a cult following in recent years. Fans and followers tuning in to watch their favorite celebrities battle their fears and emerge as the winner.

As Khatron Ke Khiladi is 14 inches close, new contestants’ names have been confirmed. Samrath Jurel and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were some of the confirmed contestants, and now Gashmeer Mahajani has joined the list. He was offered the show when he was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa last year, Rohit Shetty himself had offered him the show. But Gashmeer could not do the show because of his earlier commitments.

But now the actor has confirmed his participation and revealed that he is very disciplined about his preparation and routine.

Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma & Niti Taylor Join Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Reportedly, Gashmeer Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While, Niti Taylor, Sumona Chakravarti, and Aditi Sharma of Rab Se Hai Dua fame have all been speculated to join the stunt show.

Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Manasvi Mamgai, Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande are also allegedly joining the show. Other possible contestants include actor Shoaib Ibrahim, Bigg Boss OTT fame Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar. Actor Vivek Dahiya, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, actress Helly Shah from Swargini, and Radhika Muthukumar are a few more names.

When Will Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Released?

There were reports that Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s upcoming season would air in March. However, the premiere date has been pushed back to May or early June in favor of the dance reality show Dance Dewaane.

According to reports, Rohit Shetty will host Khatron Ke Khiladi again after Dance Dewaane concludes.

