After seven long years, the 2018 Punjabi film Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua is finally ready to stream digitally. Viewers who’ve been waiting to watch or re-watch this much-loved comedy can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

When & Where to Stream Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua

Directed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and written by Dheeraj Rattan, the movie features Harish Verma, Simi Chahal, Amrinder Gill, Aditi Sharma, Jaswinder Bhalla, and B.N. Sharma. Chaupal, the streaming giant, recently announced that the movie will be out on their platform for streaming from May 15, 2025 (Via OTTplay).

Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua tells the story of a young couple deeply in love. But there’s one major obstacle — their families have been feuding for years. Fed up with all the drama, the couple decides to elope and start a new life. However, their plans take an unexpected twist when they check into a hotel, only to discover that demonetisation has struck the country. Overnight, the cash they have becomes worthless. With no valid money and no backup plan, they find themselves in a hilariously chaotic situation they never saw coming.

From running away from family feuds to struggling with currency chaos, their journey is full of fun, confusion, and unexpected twists. The film received a rating of 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

On the technical front, Parixit Warrier handled the cinematography, Jatinder Shah composed the music, and Rikki Kajle took care of editing. Packed with heart and humor, Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua was produced under the joint banners of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment and Hayre Omjee Studios.

So, if you’re in the mood for a feel-good Punjabi film with romance, comedy, and a timely social message, don’t miss Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua when it premieres on Chaupal on May 15, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Golak Bugni Bank Te Batua below:

