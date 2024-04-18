Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Samarth Jurel, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Jet Off For The New Season, Gashmeer Mahajani Joins After Munawar Faruqui Backs Out? Find Out!

It’s the Khatron ka season. While fans may be disappointed that Bigg Boss OTT is not returning, there is still some happy news for reality show lovers. We updated you that Khatron Ke Khiladi will return for a fourteenth season. And there are so many new updates. But one of the major updates is that fans think, former Bigg Boss contestants Samath Jurel and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have already left for the show.

Gear up for deadly fears and crazier stunts! Khatron Ke Khiladi is coming back for a 14th soon. Colors stunt-based reality show has gained a cult following in recent years, with fans and followers tuning in to watch their favorite celebrities battle their fears and emerge as the winner.

As Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi is 14 inches close, new contestants’ names have been confirmed. Samarth Jurel, aka Chintu, of Bigg Boss 17 fame, has been roped in, as has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia of Bigg Boss 16 fame. New reports also suggest Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has backed out of the show.

Samarth and Nimrit left the internet abuzz after posting an Instagram Story. Fans are now speculating that the two have already left for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 or at least have confirmed their participation subtly.

Check Out The Post Here:

Samarth recently confirmed his breakup with Isha Malviya, and Nimrit had been in the news for exiting Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Samarth Jurel, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Nimrit are the latest on the list. Among the names on the rounds are Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Manasvi Mamgai. Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande are also speculated to participate in the show. Actor Shoaib Ibrahim and Bigg Boss OTT peers Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar have also been added to the list of potential contestants.

Actor Vivek Dahiya, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, actress Helly Shah from Swargini, and Radhika Muthukumar are a few more names.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Release Date

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was rumored to premiere around March. However, the dance reality show Dance Dewaane was released instead. The premiere date of Khatron has been pushed to May or early June.

Reports suggest Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will go on floors after Dance Dewaane ends, and Rohit Shetty will return as the host.

