Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is currently performing very well at the box office, and on its second Sunday, the film is showing a trend that is phenomenal. As per the latest BookMyShow trends, the film has witnessed a staggering 947% jump from the early morning hours to the afternoon, hinting at a roaring Day 10.

The Sunday Upward Trend – Massive!

The ticket sales on BMS have been climbing aggressively since the morning shows on the second Sunday. The film is consistently outperforming its own Day 9, the second Saturday numbers, proving that the word-of-mouth is working wonders for the horror comedy directed by Priyadarshan!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 10 BMS Sales

On the tenth day, April 26, the second Sunday, the film registered a ticket sale of 1.7K from 7 – 8 AM. This number jumped to a massive 17.8K tickets from 1 – 2 PM, garnering a massive 947% jump in ticket sales on BMS. Till 2 PM, the film has already registered a ticket sale of 60K compared to yesterday’s 46K ticket sales for the same time window!

Akshay Kumar Holding Strong!

The horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar, along with Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajesh Sharma, and others, is holding its ground with pride. On the second Saturday, the film found a spot in the top 10 performing films on the second Saturday on BMS, surpassing Raid 2 and Kesari Chapter 2. In fact, Akshay Kumar surpassed his own Sky Force’s 127K ticket sales on the second Saturday, pushing it out of the top 10.

Check out the ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025-26 on BMS on the second Saturday. Bhooth Bangla becomes the top film by Akshay Kumar, surpassing his own Housefull 5, Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Sky Force!

Dhurandhar: 1.11M Chhaava: 886K Dhurandhar 2: 849K Saiyaara: 517K Border 2: 308K Sitaare Zameen Par: 245K Bhooth Bangla: 207K Raid 2: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 137K Housefull 5: 136K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Aditya Dhar Needs Only 15.92 Crore With Dhurandhar 2 To Hit The Biggest Milestone Of His Career – 3500 Crore!

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