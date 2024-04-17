The HBO series Euphoria is one of the most talked about and critically acclaimed shows over the past few years. The Dune: Part Two actress Zendaya bagged two Emmy awards for her outstanding performance. A few days back, the network gave a disappointing update on Euphoria Season 3, leaving everyone upset. Zendaya has now addressed the future of her hit series in a recent interview.

The show also stars Storm Reid, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi. It has been created by Sam Levinson. For the unversed, this show is based on an Israeli miniseries of the same name. The story revolves around Rue Bennett, who is a troubled teenage drug addict struggling to get sober and adjust to her surroundings after rehab. It premiered in 2019 and the second season in 2022. Keep scrolling for more.

The Spider-Man star is currently busy with her tennis love triangle movie, Challengers, and recently, at its premiere in LA, she opened up about Euphoria Season 3’s uncertain future to Variety. For the record, Zendaya is also an executive producer of the HBO series, but she made it clear that despite that, the actress is not in charge of whether or not Euphoria 3 will happen. However, the actress is open to reprising her Emmy-winning role.

Zendaya said, “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course.” The Euphoria star added, “But it’s beyond me.”

Meanwhile, Storm Reid, who plays Zendaya’s onscreen sister in an interview with E! News Will Marfuggi at the Challengers’ premiere, explained that Euphoria Season 3’s making is on pause right now, but they are anxious to return. While Zendaya doubts the show’s third season, Reid is hopeful. Storm added, “If it’s meant to be, we’ll be back soon, and we’ll give the audience what they want and deserve. Hopefully, we will be back.”

Previously, she spoke to Variety at the opening of USC’s new School of Dramatic Arts’ Drama Center and said, “I think we should handle the show with care. We’ve put our hearts and soul into it.”

Last month, HBO announced the delay in making Euphoria Season 3. They revealed that the network and the creator, Sam Levinson, are committed to creating a fantastic third season, but till then, the cast members are allowed to pursue other opportunities.

For more updates on Euphoria Season 3, stay tuned to Koimoi!

