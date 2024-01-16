The 75th Emmy Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the television world, and this year, the shows – Beef, Succession, and The Bear dominated the ceremony by bagging most of the awards. Like every award show, it, too, was an eventful one with some fantastic moments. Some were emotional, and some were funny. Let us take a look at the Emmys 2024 Highlights.

For the unversed, the Emmys took place after a delay of four months due to the Hollywood strikes. It was initially set to take place in September 2023. Anthony Anderson hosted the award ceremony, and he had his mother in the audience to help him occasionally carry forward the ceremony smoothly.

Succession and The Bear won six awards at the Emmys 2024, with Beef securing one less than them. Those who thankfully got the chance to grab awards included Niecy Nash-Betts for Dahmer, Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus, and others. Among them, we got to pick our favorite moments from the awards night.

Let us take a look at the Emmys 2024 highlighting moments:

Niecy Nash-Betts’ acceptance speech

Niecy Nash-Betts won the Emmy for her performance as an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Dahmer. It is also her first award. The actress gave a powerful acceptance speech. She said, “You know who I wanna thank? I wanna thank me. For believing in me and doing what they said I could not do. I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, go on girl with your bad self.”

Check out her speech here, shared and posted on Film Updates’ X:

Niecy Nash-Betts wins the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Christina Applegate breaking down on stage

Christina opened the award night as the first presenter on stage and came up to the podium with a cane and host Anthony Anderson’s help. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, as per CNN Entertainment. She even received a standing ovation from the audience.

In her speech, before announcing the night’s first award, she said, “You’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up; it’s fine.” She was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series category at night but lost to Quinta Brunson.

I adore Christina Applegate. She’s such an amazing comedic talent and absolutely gorgeous (always has been!). Her zings here are 🔥. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/L9jGzg3ZuJ — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 16, 2024

This standing ovation for Christina Applegate has me bawling already 😭😭😭 #Emmys #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/9ZP3yDx3G5 — Priyant 👨🏾‍🚀 (@Priyant1987) January 16, 2024

Pedro Pascal takes a dig at Kieran Culkin –

Kieran Culkin of Succession trumped Pedro Pascal again and bagged the award for his performance at the Emmys 2024. After Kieran’s ‘Suck it Pedro’ at the Golden Globes 2024, The Last of Us star took a fun jibe at Kieran and said that he beat the sh*t out of him. He was up on stage as a presenter and presented one of the awards for Best Supporting Actor.

Check out the clip here:

Full video of Pedro presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor at the Emmy’s! pic.twitter.com/Qj0P7RRi6o — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) January 16, 2024

Jennifer Coolidge, interrupted by Anthony Anderson’s mother –

Jennifer Coolidge won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her performance in The White Lotus. While giving her acceptance speech, she was interrupted by the host’s mother. Coolidge was constantly being asked to finish the speech quickly. However, many netizens thought that it was not cool to interrupt her like that.

Jennifer Coolidge thanking all the 'Evil Gays' and the sign lady trying to get her off the stage ASAP #Emmys #Emmys2024 pic.twitter.com/jt1tveT7u5 — Reneé Rapp Fan (What's a 'Pyro Les'?) ❤️‍🔥 🔥 (@foreverwilllast) January 16, 2024

The Bear kiss moment

The Bear cast graced the stage together after winning the Best Comedy Series award at the Emmys 2024, and actor Matty Matheson received a long and sloppy kiss from co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, making the crowd and the entire cast cheer more.

Grey’s Anatomy Reunion

Grey’s Anatomy cast members Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson reunite on the Emmys’ stage to present the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Heigl left the popular show in 2010.

