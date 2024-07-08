Megan Fox rose to unprecedented fame with her role in Transformers. She played the famous Mikaela Banes in the 2007 film and its sequel, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen . While many would remember her hot scenes, the actress once grossed us out with a ‘smelly’ confession about her wardrobe on sets. Scroll below for all the details!

In Transformers, Megan played the love interest of Shia LaBeouf‘s character Sam Witwicky. It is considered her “breakthrough” role, and it would be safe to say that she has attracted many footfalls to the big screens. However, despite shooting for the third installment, she was thrown out of the franchise because of her controversial remarks comparing director Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler.

Megan Fox said her Transformers wardrobe smelled like farts

In one of the most bizarre confessions, Megan Fox, in a 2008 interview with GQ magazine, said, “If you eat Chinese food, your farts come out like Chinese food. If you eat Mexican food, your farts come out like Mexican food. And milk, it’s like — you can smell the warmth in the fart. My wardrobe on Transformers always smells like farts, and I have no idea why.”

The remark is indeed a turn-off for many who were swooned by the beauty of Mikaela Banes. But Transformers will always be special, and Megan Fox will be one of the leading reasons!

Transformer at the Box Office

The ensemble cast included Tyrese Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Anthony Anderson, Megan Fox, Rachael Taylor, John Turturro, and Jon Voight. The American science-fiction action film released in 2007 was a massive blockbuster, garnering $709 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $150 million.

On the professional front, Megan Fox was last seen in The Expendables 4, titled Expend4bles. She reprised her famous role of Gina.

