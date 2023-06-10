Transformers At Worldwide Box Office: With A Strength Of $4.83 Billion, Let's See How Each Instalment Of The Franchise Fared Theatrically!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally out in theatres and the film is expected to put on good numbers during the opening weekend. After the recently released Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this latest big-screen spectacle is expected to be the new winner of the season. Now, as the latest film from the franchise is released, let’s see how the entire Transformers fared at the worldwide box office.

For the unversed, Rise of the Beasts is the seventh instalment in the franchise, which is considered to be one of the most successful movie franchises across the globe. This cinematic journey started in 2007 when the first instalment was released. It’s been a billion-dollar ride ever since then. Now, without wasting any time, let’s see how each instalment fared globally.

Transformers (2007)

Helmed by Michael Bay, the film opened to mixed to positive reviews upon its release. It kick-started the successful franchise by managing $709.70 million at the worldwide box office.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

It marked the return of Michael Bay as a director and this time, the film saw negative to mixed reviews coming on its side, but still, a surprising run was witnessed as a solid total of $836.30 million was amassed.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Michael Bay came back for the third time and this time too, the film failed to find universal recognition, as far as critics are concerned. However, the box office story told a completely different story, with the franchise getting its first $1 billion film. It earned a whopping $1.12 billion at the worldwide box office.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Helmed by Michael Bay, the fourth instalment opened to negative reviews upon its release. But once again, the box office story was totally different, as the film scored a solid $1.10 billion globally.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Transformers: The Last Knight opened to mixed reviews from critics and after back-to-back $1 billion films, the franchise saw a decline, with this Transformers instalment earning $605.42 million.

Bumblebee (2018)

Marking the sixth instalment, the film was a prequel to the first Transformers film. We saw Michael Bay stepping down as a director for the first time. It opened to positive reviews from critics but numbers weren’t that great as the lifetime collection wrapped up at $467.98 million.

We can see the franchise witnessed a decline with the last two parts, but still, Transformers as a film series is highly successful, with a box office worth of $4.83 billion.

