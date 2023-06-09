Adah Sharma led The Kerala Story may have slowed down at the box office, but that doesn’t stop it from unleashing some new feats. In the latest development, it has now gone past the worldwide lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi and it is just a few crores away from entering the 300 crore club. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, TKS has left everyone jaw-dropped with its theatrical run and still raking in some numbers, despite completing a month. While it won’t be hitting the 250 crore mark in India, the overall global total has almost reached 300 crores and it will be interesting to see if it really gets there.

As per the recent update, The Kerala Story has amassed 238.27 crores nett in India, which equals 281.15 crores gross. If we add another 12 crores from overseas, the collection stands at 293.15 crores gross at the worldwide box office. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores gross).

As we can see, The Kerala Story needs less than 7 crores to get into the 300 crore club, but it seems to be a difficult task as the film has come down well below the 1 crore mark. Also, a couple more films are arriving today in theatres Gadar (re-release) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, thus leading to a loss of more screens.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

