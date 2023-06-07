Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Day 5: The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is enjoying a decent run at the box office, what with a good hold demonstrated on Tuesday as well. After Monday brought in 4.14 crores, now Tuesday is good too with 3.87 crores coming in. This is a good hold and now Wednesday and Thursday will surely stay over 3 crores.

The numbers which are coming in so far are still better than what one would have expected on day 1 and here we are talking about day 5. This Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer was staring at a 2 crores opening a couple of days before release, and it looks like that kind of number will only come on the second Monday since there would be a good increment seen in the second weekend as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has accumulated 30.60 crores and there is so much more that will come in by Sunday, courtesy of an open weekend ahead. Yes, there is Hollywood’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts arriving on Thursday but from Bollywood, there is nothing really coming, which means producer Dinesh Vijan could well be seeing good compensation coming for the money that he had invested in ‘free ticket’ offer in the opening weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash’s 1000 Crore+ Blockbuster Is Arriving In Japan Along With Its Part 1, To Regain Its Spot By Beating RRR’s Worldwide Total?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News