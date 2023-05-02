Sara Ali Khan is the internet’s go-to girl. She is the coolest chic you must be knowing from the glamour world who can switch her Sita mode and go back to her Gita mode real quick. Now we got our hands on a video of Sara’s from her “Before The Bollywood Dream’ happened days! The video vouches for one fact – Sara is a quintessential Bollywood buff one could know.

So before making her film debut, she made her Koffee debut as she made an appearance on Karan Johar’s show with Abba Saif Ali Khan. During a segment, Kjo’s team played a video of the Kedarnath actress, which dated back to her chubby days. Sara can be seen dancing to a Bollywood song with loads of makeup.

While Saif Ali Khan cringed watching the video, Sara Ali Khan, despite being embarrassed, owned it up, and by doing that, she won the internet. In the video, Sara is dancing to the old classic ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha’ with full expressions.

The Internet reacted to the video in extreme ways. A Reddit thread discussed the Simmba actress and her looks. “Glad she also had that makeup phase”, wrote a user. Another one trolled her for her bad acting skills still, and wrote, “Though not much of a difference in acting before and after entering Bollywood.” One more user agreed and commented, “You can even argue tab better thi.”

Some even discussed how she got a nose job! “Did she also get a nose job done? Weight loss doesn’t slim up your nose, does it? Lol, asking ’cause My nose didn’t go after I lost weight”, commented a user. Another user lauded Sara for owning the video and wrote, “ I laughed so hard at this when I watched the episode. I found her likeable for being cool enough to show that on the show.”

One more user pointed out how Saif Ali Khan was having cringe attacks while watching the video. “Only if everyone had the amount of confidence she has. Sara was sitting next to Saif and not giving a f*ck about him, cringing, looking at the video. From what I’ve seen, she is one of those rare celebrities who has always been comfortable in her old self, hasn’t shied away from putting up her old videos, and was always confident about her body. She could’ve carried on doing that instead of forcefully trying to use some of her nonexistent Tagore genes only to end up becoming Rosesh Sarabhai”, read the comment.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Dharmatic Entertainment’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, where she plays the role of a freedom fighter.

