Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most famous actors in Bollywood who often makes headlines for his social media PDA with his wife, Kiara Advani. They both make an adorable couple; we love their red carpet appearances together. Sid, who made his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s directorial ‘Student Of The Year’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, once revealed an interesting anecdote about co-star Varun and his gastro problem of farting in a van, and it’ll leave you laughing out loud. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sid and Varun are both tight pals in Bollywood, mainly because they started off together in the entertainment industry. This time, Sid appeared on Neha Dhupia’s talk show and spoke at length about his career and Varun’s gas problem, LOL.

Sidharth Malhotra appeared on ‘No Filter Neha Season 2’ and got candid about his career, and that’s when he shared about Varun Dhawan’s gastric problem. He said, “I remember this one time, we were all going back in our van in LA, and he obviously eat dinner and was coming into the van.”

Sidharth Malhotra continued and said, “And the van was, we were 8 ADs, so you had to slide through to get to the back. It was a three-row van, and you’ve just eaten, and it’s a quiet van, and Varun walks in, and there’s some subtle kind of release of all the gas he has consumed by eating “chicken” and all the protein. That’s all the guy eats, man!” He continued, “And who was in front and was crossing by? It was me!”

Haha, poor Sid. But that’s how it is, right? You behave unfiltered around your friends.

What are your thoughts on Varun Dhawan farting in front of Sidharth Malhotra? Tell us in the space below.

