Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are among Bollywood’s most adored couples. The duo takes social media by storm whenever they pose together for the shutterbugs. Time and again, we have seen the superstar crediting his wife for his successful career and the stardom he currently enjoys. SRK, who enjoys a massive fan following and has a number of fan accounts to his credit, often shares throwback videos of the superstar.

Early this year, the actor returned to the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As of now, he has an exciting line-up of films, including his cameo in Salman Khan-led Tiger 3.

Recently, while scrolling through Instagram, we came across a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan that has got netizens ROFL. The clip opens with SRK telling in the camera, “I found myself a wife also right there. Come on this side, Gauri!” However reacting to the same, Gauri said something which isn’t clearly heard. But netizens now alleged that she said, “they can’t tape me looking like sh*t.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@_srkvibe2.0)

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a user wrote in the comments section, “It sounds to me like she says “they can’t tape me looking like shit..” which is why they bleep it. I think that’s why Shah jokes that from the back we can still see her.”

While another said, “No SRK was harmed during this shoot,” “The king of the world can’t argue w his queen,” wrote a third user.

A fourth one said, “Ignore is just so girly thing.. be it SRK (Chahe jise durr se dunia)”

“Ok SRK also gets ignored…I am not the only one then,” said a fifth netizen.

A sixth user wrote, “What’s the point of winning the whole world, yet can’t argue with his wife.”

While seventh one wrote, “Gauri be like ‘i will tell you after thiss when we get back home’ and so is Shah.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the silver screen with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. That apart he will also reunite with Salman Khan for his cameo appearance in Tiger 3.

