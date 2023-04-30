Shah Rukh Khan did the unthinkable by delivering the highest-ever Hindi grosser at the box office and that too with a comeback film. After such a success in the kitty with Pathaan, the cinemagoers are extremely excited about Jawan. However, some SRK fans are totally p*ssed off with Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment for not starting the promotional campaign. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Atlee, the film marks the first collaboration between SRK and the filmmaker. Even it’s Khan’s first pan-India project with release scheduled in as many as five Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. All thanks to several leaks on the internet, the buzz is huge for the film but fans still feel there’s a need for a solid promotional campaign.

Jawan is slated for a release on 2nd June 2023, so there’s just a month to go before its arrival. Being such a huge film with names like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara coming on board, fans feel that the production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, isn’t doing anything to build momentum and is failing to capitalise on Pathaan‘s success.

Until now, the Jawan makers have unveiled no teaser, trailer or song. Even though there are too many rumours about the film’s postponement, there’s no official clarification from the production house. And this has made Shah Rukh Khan fans angry as they feel the film isn’t getting the deserved treatment.

On Twitter, one Shah Rukh Khan fan tagged Red Chillies Entertainment and wrote, “Kindly don’t waste the potential of a proper Pan India film like Jawan.” Another wrote, “Biggest Chaman Production House…RCE RUINING JAWAN.” One SRK fan asked the production house to take some lessons from YRF as he said, “Ground par kisi ko date tk nahi pta bhool gye h sb movie YRF se seekho kuch 2 mahine phle cutouts har jagah the ise khte h promotion.”

What are your thoughts about fans’ anger over Jawan’s promotional strategy? Share with us through comments.

