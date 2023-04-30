Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood; hence his every remark creates a sensation. So when his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Palak Tiwari said that Bhaijaan has a certain set of rules for women on his films’ sets, it made headlines. However, the actress rectified her statement and reportedly said it was misunderstood. Now the superstar himself has addressed the issue and set the records straight. Scroll below to get all the scoop!

In an interview, Palak had said women were not allowed to wear lo necklined clothes on Salman’s sets. For those who do not know Tiwari worked as an assistant director in Antim: The Final Truth starring Khan and Aayush Sharma. She also claimed that the Kick star is a traditionalist.

Salman Khan, on his recent appearance in Aap Ki Adalat show, broke silence on the matter. Addressing what Palak Tiwari had said, Salman revealed, “I think, yeh jo auraton ki bodies hai woh bahut precious hai. Woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi, mujhe lagta hai utni better hai.” When the host asked him about his shirtless gig in one of his ads in the initial days, he said, “I think, yeh jo auraton ki bodies hai woh bahut precious hai. Woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi, mujhe lagta hai utni better hai.”

The Sultan actor further said, “I don’t want them to go through these humiliation.” Finally he concluded, “Jab aap decent picture banate ho, toh sab jaake dekhte hai ek pariwar ke saath. Koshish hai ke jab hum picture banaye, hum unko yeh mauka na de ke yeh humare heroines ko, humare auroton ko, uss prakar se dekhe.”

Palak Tiwari had said in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be hereall the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’.” Followed by, “He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’.”

