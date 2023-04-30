Sonam Kapoor, who is currently busy with her parenting duties with her son Vayu, has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation Concert. This will mark Sonam’s first royal event which will also see guests like Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and other prominent global celebrities. Sonam Kapoor is currently residing in London with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja.

The concert is all set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. King Charles will be joined by his wife Queen Consort Camilla as the former will be officially crowned as monarch. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news of Sonam Kapoor getting a royal invitation did not go down well with the Internet as they brutally mocked the actress. According to multiple reports, Sonam will be performing a spoken word at the royal event. Expressing her happiness, the actress in a statement shared, “It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.” Sonam has been absent from the screen after giving birth to her son in August 2020.

Social media users were quick to react to Sonam Kapoor delivering a performance at King Charles’ coronation concert. One of the users quipped, “What did King Charles do to deserve this..” Another mentioned, “I think Sonam should be paying Charles for watching her performance.”

One user asserted, “As a trained Kathak dancer, @sonamakapoor’s performance is abysmal & England should’ve asked someone who is a prolific dancer to perform at the coronation. This is why nepotism is impugned. King Charles & #SonamKapoor are perpetual “nepo babies” who have very little to offer.”

The next one shared, “After watching Sonam Kapoor perform, pretty sure King Charles will wish his ancestors hadn’t colonised India. Fair punishment, I say.” One user added, “Ussey Achcha ranu mondal ko invite kar leta…”

An individual asked, “Bhai ye kohinoor le ayigi kya nikal ke waha se?” And, another user concluded, “Why? Isko india me koi nahi bulata.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Talks About Freezing Her Eggs & Pain She Suffered Due To Taking Injections For Over A Month: “I Do Advocate It For Working Women, Single Women…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News