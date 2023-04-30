Sooraj Pancholi, after fighting for a decade, got acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case. Jiah died in 2013, following which her mother accused the actor of causing her demise. Sooraj, the son of Bollywood actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has finally spoken about his relationship with the late actress in his latest interview, and he has also revealed how Rabiya Khan and the family’s negligence towards Jiah had a role to play in her death. Sooraj breathing a sigh of relief, talks about the past; scroll below to find out what he has to say!

For the unversed, the special CBI court during the trial said that the Nishabd actress had suicidal tendencies, and the prosecution failed to prove that Pancholi had abetted her suicide. The final verdict came out on Friday.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, Sooraj Pancholi recalled his relationship with Jiah Khan. He also revealed how their relationship blossomed and what happened following that. He recalled, “I sent a friend request to Jiah on Facebook. She was a beautiful girl and had done a few films. She reverted about a year later and we became friends. I was in a relationship with Jiah for only five months and I didn’t know the magnitude of what she was going through. She needed love not from her boyfriend but her family too. She wanted them to support and understand her. Jiah had a lot of pressure to support her family- two younger stepsisters, mother and her partner. She was the only earning member and she wasn’t getting the kind of work that would help her in doing so.”

Sooraj Pancholi continued, “I didn’t know the gravity of the situation then as a 20-year-old, but I had informed her mother about her depression and that she needed help. Back then, there wasn’t much awareness about mental health. She didn’t have that emotional support from them. She only had me.” Pancholi also shared how she already had slit her hand wanting to end her life in 2012, which is something highlighted at the court.

He even shared how he informed her mother, Rabia Khan, about her mental state and depression but she did not show up for her; speaking of that, Sooraj said, “When I had initially met Jiah and we weren’t in a relationship, she had tried to slit her hand wanting to end her life in 2012. I had called Rabiyaji in London, and she told me she will be in Mumbai on the next flight, but she didn’t show up for months. Was this a normal parent-child relationship? I was there for her and during that time, we fell in love. “

Sooraj Pancholi concluded, “She was a wonderful person but my love for her wasn’t enough. She needed familial love. There’s so much I could have said in court, but I didn’t because I want the family to have peace, but accusing me is not the way. The court has observed that the suicide letter presented as Jiah’s was not written by her and was submitted to the police days after it was given to the media. The judgement copy states, ‘The circumstances create serious suspicion regarding the actual author of the said letter.’”

