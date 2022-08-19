It is almost going to be a decade but mother Rabia Khan continues to fight for justice for her daughter. Jiah Khan had allegedly taken the extreme step and died by suicide at her residence in June 2013. Her notes accused Sooraj Pancholi of abusing, torturing and abetting her suicide. The Hero actor is currently out on bail but the case hearing in a special court has begun again.

Yesterday, we reported to you some of the revelations made by Rabia in the Mumbai court on how Jiah revealed being abused and thrown out of the car by Sooraj 4 months before her death. Now, her mother has accused her partner of killing and alleges it is a case of murder as she suspects foul play.

It was Rabia Khan who found her daughter Jiah Khan hanging at her residence on June 3, 2013. She immediately called actor Anju Mahendroo, who reached the location within 10 minutes along with Moin Baig. Both individuals have been listed as witnesses in the case.

Rabia Khan shared, “I tried to put pressure on her (Jiah’s) chest…and I tried to get Jiah back to breathing. Meanwhile, Baig ran to a doctor. As soon as the doctor checked her, he declared her dead.”

She even revealed that Sooraj Pancholi’s father Aditya Pancholi also reached the crime location. “As soon as he (Aditya Pancholi) entered my house, he fell at my feet and said his son has ruined his own life and career. I told Aditya that I had asked Jiah many times to stay away from Sooraj,” he added.

Khan was alerted to not speak everything with Aditya Pancholi as he was connected to the underworld. “We saw on the screen of the phone (Jiah’s) that there were many text messages and missed calls – all from Sooraj. We read the messages on the screen and they was filled with anger and some abusive language,” Rabia said adding the Police took away all her belongings.

While Jiah Khan’s sister was called at the police station to unlock the phone, what transcribe was way different. “When she went to the police station, Jiah’s phone was already unlocked, and many pictures and messages had been deleted. It looked as if somebody had tampered with the phone…That’s when I lost trust with the Juhu police (which initially probed the case),” Rabia Khan told.

Jiah Khan’s mother also revealed that she told the policewoman who came for an investigation that it was not a suicide but a murder. She accused CBI and police of never legally proving with evidence that it was a case of suicide. “I believe it is a murder and the accused is responsible for killing my daughter,” she said about Sooraj Pancholi.

The defence will now cross-examine Rabia Khan on Monday.

