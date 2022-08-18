Bollywood has seen its best at the box office but its worst in the personal lives of its stars. Divya Bharti, Sushant Singh Rajput are just some of the examples when the dark side of B’Town was exposed. Jiah Khan is yet another example who hanged herself to death and her mother accused Sooraj Pancholi of abetting her suicide. Scroll below for some new details on the legal case.

Yesterday, Rabia was present at a Mumbai Court where she took to the witness stands and made a new set of revelations in the case. Sooraj Pancholi was also sitting there and witnessed the whole deposition.

While there remained a detailed testimony, Rabia Khan’s statement on Sooraj Pancholi abusing her 25-year-old daughter is what has caught attention. Jiah Khan would spend her time in Mumbai as she was working in Bollywood while the rest of her family was based in London. It was on Feb 14, 2013 that the actress ended up flying to her home without informing anyone.

Rabia Khan told the court that Jiah Khan was crying for a long time before revealing, “She said mummy he abuses me verbally and physically and calls me dirty names and one day he threw me out of the car. We were all very shocked and we hugged her and we told her ‘Baby, you are not going back to India. I insisted that she should not attend to his calls and messages.’ I took her to some of her favourite places. She became the same loving, jovial person. We used to travel a lot in Europe. For a few days she resisted taking his calls and the messages sent by Pancholi were of apologies and said that she was the only one in his life.”

Further deposition of Khan will be conducted today before she leaves for London tomorrow (19th August.)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Jiah Khan suicide case.

