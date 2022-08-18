Karan Johar grabbed a lot of eyeballs over his directorial Student Of The Year. The 2012 college drama made a lot of noise over nepotism and being an ‘escape’ from reality. One cannot deny that we’re grateful for being blessed with gems like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. But KJo confesses that he knew the script was bad even before kickstarting the shoot.

It was all discussed on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7. Sidharth graced the couch with his Punjabi contemporary, Vicky Kaushal. The duo spoke in length about their love ladies Kiara Advani and Katrina Kaif, respectively. They also spoke about their career and spilt a lot of beans.

During a conversation with Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar expressed his self-doubt about Student Of The Year, which he faced 4 days before the shoot began. He questioned Sid, “What did you think Student of the Year was about? The screenplay? There was no scene and no scope for performance. None of them won any debut award. Ayushmann Khurrana won every debut award.”

While Sidharth Malhotra was trying to defend the film saying his character had ‘depth’, Karan Johar added, “Which depth you had in the character? Which film are you talking about?”

Detailing his doubts, KJo revealed, “For Student of the Year, I had to come down to the brass tacks, that’s the only way people would see. I remember four days into me shooting, I was sitting with Abhishek Varman. He was my creative director on the film. And I was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ I said, ‘Have you read the script?’ He said, ‘Karan what are you doing? You are the director, why are you saying such things?’ Four days into the shoot I read the script cover to cover and I thought…”

When Sidharth Malhotra interrupted and said his work was being undervalued here, Karan said that Student Of The Year was really different from what they had initially planned.

“I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’ Karan accepted that at the end, it turned out a ‘fun and entertaining watch,” Karan Johar concluded.

