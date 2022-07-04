Kiara Advani's Crazy Fan Walked The Stairs To Her High-Floored Apartment Just To Meet Her & She Said "It Was Sweet, Bit Crazy..."

Kiara Advani has become one of the most bankable actresses of Bollywood in the last few months and it has a lot to do with the back-to-back hits she delivered recently. The actress has also been in the news for her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and even though she has never exactly confirmed it, both actors have dropped hints about it in the past. In a recent conversation with the media, Kiara opened up on how a fan once scared her by showing up at her house.

For the unversed, Kiara was previously seen in the film JugJugg Jeeyo, which has been enjoying an impressive run at the box office. Apart from her, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, while the direction has been done by Raj Mehta. Before this film, Advani was spotted playing a key role in the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also proved to be an entertainer with promising performances.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani revealed, “Craziest thing a guy ever did for me? It was actually a fan. I’m not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, ‘What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?’”

Elaborating on how the surprising experience panned out, Kiara Advani said, “He said, ‘No I climbed up the stairs. I just wanted you to know how much you mean to me’. I was like, ‘But why? You could have just taken the lift.’ I was also a bit like, ‘Okay but don’t come to my house next time, it’s a bit scary also’. But it was sweet and a bit crazy in a sweet way. He was a sweet person. He was a good person.”

