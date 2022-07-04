Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are together known as the modern-day Trimurti of Bollywood. The trio has been ruling the box office for a long. While Salman and SRK are back as ‘Karan Arjun’ in real life after a rough phase in their bond, things haven’t been that well between Aamir and King Khan.

Not just in present but things haven’t been good between SRK and Aamir for a long time. In fact, in one of the controversial episodes between the two, Aamir had revealed that he has a dog named Shah Rukh, who loves licking his feet. Even though it was an indirect dig, it did raise the eyebrows of fans.

During the 4th season of Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan, Aamir Khan graced one of the episodes along with Kiran Rao. There he asked about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan. Surprisingly, Aamir did accept that he doesn’t gel well with SRK and they always maintain some boundaries with each other.

Breaking his silence about his stressed relation with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan said, “There’s genuine regard for each other’s work and each other’s space. If I have to be honest, there’s also certain amount of guardedness. I wouldn’t say there’s no warmth, there’s certainly a warmth. But there have also been moments when there have been fair bit of stress in the relationship, to put it very honest.”

Replying to if he ever tried to mend things with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan added, “I don’t meet that often. He’s doing very well for himself. I think he has got a great family, he has great bunch of people around him. So, I don’t think he really needs or has space in his life for me.”

We just hope that all is well between the Khan duo as of now!

