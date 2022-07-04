JugJugg Jeeyo is making all the right buzz lately as the film is doing great business at the box office. The movie has been entertaining all, especially the work of the lead star cast. The actors are still reaching out to their fans to promote the film and in a recent conversation, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan revealed that they would be part of David Dhawan’s Deewana Mastana remake. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

JJJ was directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The family comedy-drama film also stars Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli, marking the latter’s feature film debut.

Coming back to the topic, speaking with Bollywood Life, when the JugJugg stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were asked which remake of Anil Kapoor film they would love to be part of. The Badlapur star says AK will star in the remake and adds that he can’t do it without them. Later, Anil adds, “Deewana Mastana he can do,” even Kiara and Varun agree with him. Kapoor then says, “Deewana Mastana (remake) hum dono kar sakte”

After Anil Kapoor spoke about remaking Deewana Mastana, Varun Dhawan was overjoyed and seems really eager to make it happen. JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil and Varun even shook hands in agreement.

For the unversed, the above-mentioned film was directed by David Dhawan and even Anil was part of it along with, Govinda and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles. Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey, and Kader Khan were seen in supporting roles, while Salman Khan made a special appearance. Reportedly, the film was dedicated to Manmohan Desai.

Let us know in the comments below would you love to see JugJugg Jeeyo duo Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor reuniting in the remake of David Dhawan directorial Deewana Mastana?

