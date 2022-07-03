Will Smith has always been a fan of Bollywood and we are really looking forward to his collaboration with a Hindi film director soon. He has time and again expressed his love for Hindi movies and how he would love to be a part of one. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Smith posed at Taj Mahal in Agra copying Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose. Scroll below to take a look at his picture.

Will has visited India quite a few times and has met some of the biggest and A-list stars of Bollywood. From Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji, Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, the actor has partied hard with the Hindi film actors. Coming back to the topic, in the past various Hollywood actors have expressed their love for SRK including Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Radcliffe and Kristen Stewart to name a few.

It was 2018 when Will Smith had come to India and paid a visit to the Taj Mahal, Agra and did Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose at one of the world’s famous wonders. Take a look at his picture below:

Not just that, Will Smith also shared a picture with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar learning to pose with a caption that read, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game!”

Reacting to his picture, a user on Instagram commented, “name a better crossover. I’ll wait.” Another user commented, “Pictures Of The Year ⭐⭐⭐ Mr Hollywood and Mr Bollywood and Mr Tollwoody 🤩🤩🤩😎😎😎👍👍👍🤗🤗🤗” A third user commented, “Fresh Prince of Bollywood 🤩”

What are your thoughts on Will Smith doing Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose at Taj Mahal? Tell us in the comments below.

