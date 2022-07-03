‘The Rock’ aka Dwayne Johnson who is presently gearing up for his Superhero film ‘Black Adam’ has now found out that he has five other siblings that share the same DNA as him. This has definitely come as a huge shocker for many.

Black Adam is all set to hit the theatres in mid-October 2021, and amidst this, the revelation of him having five siblings has left us all baffled. Read on to know more.

As per an Instagram post by the page sportsillustrated, after a recent DNA testing, it was revealed that 5 individuals are related to the Hollywood megastar Dwayne Johnson. The actor who is mostly known by his stage name “The Rock ” in WWE, now has 3 brothers and 2 sisters added to his family tree. The DNA test reveals that these 5 people are The Rock’s late father Rocky Johnson’s children. These 5 namely, Lisa Purves, Paula Parsons, Trevor Edwards, Adrian Bowles and Aaron Fowler, are the wrestler’s half-siblings. It was noted that these five found each other on the internet and were never connected with their blood father who passed away in 2020.

Dwayne Johnson’s father Rocky Johnson died back in 2020. The late wrestler shared two children named Curtis and Wanda with his first wife Una Sparks. Later on, he had The Rock with his second wife Ata Maivia in 1972. It was revealed in Sports Illustrated that the wrestler had a few children outside his marriage as well, but never revealed their identity.

On the other hand, a documentary for Rocky Johnson is in the making, showing the life of the wrestler from his childhood. The story showcases all his family members and how they came into finding each other while being on seperate paths. Titled Finding Rocky’s Family, a post on social media penned down a note saying, “People used to tell Trevor and Aaron, two total strangers, that they resembled a world-famous wrestler. Through family stories and Facebook sleuthing and DNA, they found their father, Rocky Johnson—and they found a new family, too (sic).”

What are your thoughts on the shocking revelation about Dwayne Johnson’s siblings? Let us know in the comments below.

