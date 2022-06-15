The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood, after his successful stint in WWE, the star made his entry into H-town and has been successful in doing so. Johnson enjoys a massive fan following world wide and his fans are crazy about him.

Advertisement

From his films to his swoon-worthy body, Dwayne never fails to impress his fans. Talking about this, today we brought you a throwback story about the actor and this one will surely leave your fans stunned. For jumpstart, it’s about his s*x life!

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson who’s famous amongst his fans for his responsible and kind-hearted nature actually had his first s*xual encounter at the age of 14 that too in a park. Shocking right?

But it’s true, Dwayne Johnson himself revealed to Elle that he lost his virginity at the mere age of 14 in a park. During his conversion, he said, “We shouldn’t have been in the park in the first place. All of a sudden, a big spotlight came on us. Bang. You hear the cop roll down the window and say, ‘Ma’am, are you okay? Will you come to the car?’ She gets dressed and comes to the car. They say, ‘Are you being attacked?’ She says, ‘No, that’s my boyfriend.”

“It was a complete nightmare,” he said with a laugh. He then added, “Some stories are beautiful, but mine was not.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne is making headlines for his upcoming superhero film Black Adam. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago and it has left everyone super excited about the film. It surely would be a delight to see Johnson playing the anti-hero!

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s first s*xual encounter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing throwback stories follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Ms Marvel Iman Vellani On Wearing Pyjamas While Meeting ‘Loki’ Tom Hiddleston & Shooting Right Next Door To ‘Spider-Man’ Tom Holland

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram