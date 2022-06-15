Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been all over the news recently as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Amber for $50 million in a defamation case over domestic abuse claims she made in an article in The Washington Post. The Aquaman actress, on the other hand, counter-sued him for $100m. While the verdict in the case was in favour of Depp, seems like it may not be the last time we see them against each other in court.

For those who don’t know, the jury – who listened in on the Depp vs Heard case in Fairfax County Circuit Court in favour of Depp, found Heard guilty and her op-ed piece defamatory. They awarded the Edward Scissorhands actor $15 million in damages. Less than 2 weeks after, the actress gave an interview saying that she will stand by every word of her testimony until the day she dies.

Just to bring you up to date, during a recent interview with Today – Amber Heard’s first interview since the trial, the actress stuck to her words and told host Savannah Guthrie that Johnny Depp lied when he said he never hit her during their marriage. Well, now a New York-based entertainment lawyer – Nicole Haff, has revealed how Heard’s comments in this interview could backfire – and result in her getting sued by The Tourist star once again.

Nicole Haff – who works for Romano Law, while interacting with the Daily Mail said that Amber Heard’s accusation during her Today’s interview is enough for Johnny Depp to sue her again. While interacting with the publication, Haff said, “Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit.”

While he is of the opinion that Heard’s latest interview can see Johnny Depp suing her again, Haff added that it may not be worth the Pirate of the Caribbean actor pursuing further legal action against her. He said, “Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment.”

Do you think Amber Heard and Johnny Depp may face each other in court a third time for defamation? Let us know in the comments below.

