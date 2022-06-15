Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow reflect on their break-up twenty years later. Pitt is known to be the ladies’ man. He has dated someone of the most gorgeous Hollywood beauty, including Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie. Though none of the relationships lasted in the end, he is still friends with most of his exes, emphasis on most.

Now, he is discussing the time he and the Iron Man actress were the IT couple of Tinseltown. For the unversed, The duo met on the set of the David Fincher film Se7en in 1994 and started dating soon after. Two years later, they announced their engagement, but months after that, they called it off.

Looking back at that time, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed on Goop how they almost got married and many other things. Paltrow revealed how her father, Bruce Paltrow, has a special place for the Fight Club actor in his heart. The actress revealed that when the pair were engaged, her father, with teary eyes, said how he was “gaining a son.”

“Right,” Brad Pitt said with a laugh. “Oh man, everything works out, doesn’t it?” Gwyneth Paltrow joked and said, “Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years.” The actress married producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018. The Bullet Train star added, “And it’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” to which Gwyneth agreed, “It is.”

The actor also added, “And I do love you” and the actress replied by saying, “I love you so much.” It is such a heartfelt moment that two exes shared, and it’s lovely to see that despite the breakup, they don’t have any hard feelings for each other.

While Gwyneth Paltrow is married to Falchuk and shares two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, Brad Pitt is dating the model Nicole Poturalski. The actor has six kids with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

