It’s been over a week since Johnny Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the two highly controversial ex-couple continues to make headlines for their statements now. Heard, who is now slowly opening up about the whole trial, is now being slammed by netizens.

After being brutally trolled on social media during the trial, Amber is now once again being slammed by Depp’s fans for taking a dig at witness and Johnny’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

During her recent conversation with NBC, Amber Heard broke her silence on the defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. When asked for her reaction to the jury verdict that was in favour of Depp, Amber had said, “How could they make a judgement? How could they not come to that conclusion?” She then went on to add, “They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos, as I say.”

The part where Amber Heard mentions ‘randos’ has now turned out to be the talk of the town as Johnny Depp fans are sure that Heard has taken a dig at Depp’s ex and the trial’s witness, Kate Moss. Fans have now slammed the actress on Twitter for taking a dig at Kate.

Check out the reactions below:

No it hasn’t been fair, you got to keep your life going when you divorced Johnny and made accusations.

His life got cancelled and put on hold.

But we all listened, heard and saw your physical, mental & verbal abuse #Karma #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardlsApsychopath https://t.co/NWU3fWdl1x — Sarah Evans (@S4zzle_) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard pre-verdict: “I just want to move on. And for Johnny to move on.” Amber Heard on National TV this week: “You Cannot Look Me in the Eye & Tell Me My Trial Was Fair.” The narcissist craves attention.

The victimology tour continues. pic.twitter.com/SXZ8g8TwDq — Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ (@ellisgreg) June 13, 2022

not amber “everyone is lying except me” heard implying that KATE MOSS IS A RANDO LMAOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/4CJK6ZJJdD — b ✧⡱ (@j0hnnycdpp) June 13, 2022

LOL! Rando… is that woman for real? Kate Moss is a legend. — Brenda Wood (@BrendaTwitBox) June 13, 2022

he was like a bad cartoon villain lmao — Teapot (@leetleteapot) June 13, 2022

So she hasn't even got the definition of rando right then? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 vast majority of witnesses on depps side know him very well. Or have met him before. And they have met her before as well. 😂 — Alice Donnellan (@alice_donnellan) June 13, 2022

Amber Heard calling witnesses including Kate Moss randos is the funniest and most offensive shit i saw today. You are not helping yourself here. pic.twitter.com/6HYCV1AfHB — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 13, 2022

The funniest thing about Amber Heard calling witnesses who testified against her “randos” is that their testimony probably did the most damage to her case because they were completely unbiased. Oh, and one of them was Kate Moss. #johnnydeppvsamberheard pic.twitter.com/Q5bhQ1UbZr — Dee (@tasteofsanity) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, when asked about the gate she has been receiving online for the trial, Amber Heard said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Do you think Amber Heard took a dig at Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

