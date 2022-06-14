Amber Heard Slammed On Twitter By Netizen For Calling Johnny Depp's Ex & Trial's Witness Kate Moss 'Rando', One Said "You Are Not Helping Yourself Here"
Amber Heard Slammed On Twitter By Netizen For Calling Johnny Depp’s Ex & Trial’s Witness Kate Moss ‘Rando'(Photo Credit–Instagram/wikimedia)

It’s been over a week since Johnny Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. However, the two highly controversial ex-couple continues to make headlines for their statements now. Heard, who is now slowly opening up about the whole trial, is now being slammed by netizens.

After being brutally trolled on social media during the trial, Amber is now once again being slammed by Depp’s fans for taking a dig at witness and Johnny’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss.

During her recent conversation with NBC, Amber Heard broke her silence on the defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. When asked for her reaction to the jury verdict that was in favour of Depp, Amber had said, “How could they make a judgement? How could they not come to that conclusion?” She then went on to add, “They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop, relentless testimony from paid employees and towards the end of the trial, randos, as I say.”

The part where Amber Heard mentions ‘randos’ has now turned out to be the talk of the town as Johnny Depp fans are sure that Heard has taken a dig at Depp’s ex and the trial’s witness, Kate Moss. Fans have now slammed the actress on Twitter for taking a dig at Kate.

Check out the reactions below:

Meanwhile, when asked about the gate she has been receiving online for the trial, Amber Heard said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Do you think Amber Heard took a dig at Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

