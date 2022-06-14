There hasn’t been a day when the queen bee of the controversial Kardashian family, Kim Kardashian hasn’t made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Kim is now being trolled and the reason this time is her editing skills.

Out of all the Kardashians, Kim, Kylie and Khloe are often trolled after netizens pointed out the highly photoshopped pics that they upload on social media. Now Kim is once again being targeted and this time it’s for her vacay pics with beau Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian recently shared some snaps on her Instagram handle from her recent tropical vacation with Pete Davidson. Out of these pics, a video which was filmed by her boyfriend Pete, now has everyone’s attention, and the reason for it is her editing fail!

Talking about the video we mentioned above, Kim Kardashian was seen frolicking in the ocean as she donned a tiny black bikini. The queen Kardashian looked mesmerizing with her platinum blonde hair and black bikini. However, everyone’s eyes were fixed on the photoshop fail the American socialite suffered in the video. Her fans have noticed that Kim’s belly button appears to vanish before returning in the video, which technically is a major editing fail.

The same video was shared by a fan page named Kardashiansocial. Talking about the editing fails, the netizen slammed Kim in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

One wrote, “Damn she lost so much weight the belly button just straight disappeared did y’all see that?!”

While another one wrote, “She Don’t wanna be black anymore😂😂😂”

The third one wrote, “She went to far with the Facetune Blur”

The fourth one wrote, “Her belly button disappears and comes back lol”

“Her belly button just disappears 😂”, The fifth one wrote.

Meanwhile, Kim was also making headlines after she was accused of allegedly damaging Marilyn Monroe‘s original dress during the Met Gala outing.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s vacay video? Do you think it’s edited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

