Could the James Bond franchise execs finally choose Idris Elba as the next 007? Ever since Daniel Craig’s last venture as the British super-spy, No Time to Die, was released in September last year, talks about the next actor taking up the iconic role have been in motion.

It will be a whole year in a few months, and no confirmation regarding the next Bond has been made. But several speculations and polls have surfaced with a few actors’ names in them. This includes Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Richard Madden, Idris, and more.

Though no confirmation has been made yet, a new report suggests that after market research, it is Idris Elba who may take up the mantle as the next 007. According to The Sun, the report states, “Idris has long been in talks to play a role in the next era of James Bond’s story and last year was being considered for a role as an antagonist.”

“However, talks surrounding him playing the lead have started again as producers realized how popular he would be after carrying out secret market research,” it added. It further stated that Idris Elba has “ranked highly among the diverse group of movie buffs invited to participate in it.”

“They didn’t want to see him as a nemesis, they want him as the hero.” Previously, the producer of the James Bond film series, Barbara Broccoli, confirmed that the Luther actor was being considered for the role following Daniel Craig’s exit.

Even Elba has said that he would be fascinated by playing 007. Taking that into consideration, along with the new market research, it seems like Idris Elba is the most favourable actor to be the next James Bond. But nothing can be said for sure until it is confirmed by the execs.

