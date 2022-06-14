Being an actor allows one to become different characters and see and experience different things across the globe. While many stars from across the globe can second this with amazing stories, Tom Hanks in a recent interaction shocked us by revealing what he did while shooting The Da Vinci Code in Paris’ Louvre museum.

During a recent chat, the Forrest Gump actor spoke about filming the Ron Howard film in Paris. While he admitted that the big-screen Dan Brown adaptation was “hooey,” he praised the memorable experiences and access he got to have while making the project. So what were they? Well, scroll down and find out!

While chatting with The New York Times, Tom Hanks recalled making the 2006 mystery thriller The Da Vinci Code and filming on location in Paris. Talking about his memorable experiences and the access he got to have while making the project, the actor said, “Let me tell you something else about The Da Vinci Code. It was my 40th-something birthday. We were shooting in the Louvre at night. I changed my pants in front of the Mona Lisa!”

What! Tom Hanks literally made the Mona Lisa exhibit his personal changing room and changed his pants in front of the world-famous Leonardo da Vinci painting, which is on display in the Louvre museum.

Continuing talking about the same experience, the actor who played Robert Langdon in The Da Vinci Code said, “They brought me a birthday cake in the Grand Salon! Who gets to have that experience? Any cynicism there? Hell no!”

In The Da Vinci Code, Tom Hanks played Robert Langdon. The 2006 mystery-thriller also starred Audrey Tautou, Jean Reno, Ian McKellen, Alfred Molina, Paul Bettany and more. Hanks reprised the role of Prof. Langdon in Angels & Demons (2009) and Inferno (2016).

