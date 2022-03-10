The first look of Tom Hanks-starrer live-action film ‘Pinocchio’, a remake of the 1940 animated Disney film of the same name, was released recently, reports ‘Variety’.

The 1940 animated film is itself adapted from Carlo Collodi’s children’s novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’. The film features Hanks in the role of Geppetto, a childless woodworker desperate for a son. The image shows a scruffy, white-haired Hanks admiring a not-yet animated Pinocchio on his workbench.

The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis with whom Hanks has worked in the 1994 classic, ‘Forrest Gump’. The screenplay for the film has been written by Robert in association with Chris Weitz, who has produced the film with Andrew Milano.

The design for Pinocchio in the film is a close recreation of the original film’s character design, rounded up with a yellow hat with a red feather and a nearly identical face to the animated movie.

Disney Plus’ ‘Pinocchio’ is not the only upcoming movie centered around the famous puppet. On March 22, Lionsgate Entertainment will release “Pinocchio: A True Story,” an animated film starring Pauly Shore in the title role.

‘Variety’ also states that in December, Netflix is expected to release a stop-motion animated Pinocchio film starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, with Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson attached to direct.

