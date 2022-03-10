Right after the pandemic scare takes a plunge, the South Korean boy band, BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys or By The Sea are now gearing up to get back on action with their upcoming and most awaited concert, ‘Permission To Dance On Stage Concert’ in Seoul.

Well, while fans (ARMYs) are pretty excited to see what the septet (comprising, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope) have in store for them with their upcoming concert, the authorities have now shared the list of restrictions for the fans during the concert.

As we all know BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage Concert’ is just around the corner and the boy band will be performing for both the offline and online audience. Now, as per Variety, recently BTS‘ management company, Big Hit Music, have released the COVID norms and guidelines to be followed by fans arriving at the concert. As per these protocols, the boy band will be performing 3 shows in total. The first show is dated on 10th March at 7:00 p.m. KST, whereas the second show will be held on 12th March at 6:00 p.m. KST. The final show will happen on 13th March at 6:00 p.m. KST.

As per the authorities, the guidelines continued to say, “Cheering loudly, yelling, chanting and standing up during ‘BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul’ is strictly prohibited according to government guidelines. Seating for the in-person performance will comply with spacing guidelines mandated by local government performance venue Covid-19 control measures. The event may be changed or canceled depending on the social distancing level.”

Oops. Looks like the authorities turned out to be a major party pooper for all the ARMYs.

Would you be able to contain your excitement and not cheer the BTS boys during their concerts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

