South Korean boy band BTS (aka Bangtan Boys or By The Sea) has a crazy massive fan following all around the world. Fans are so bonkers over the septet and their songs, that they have been graced with the name called the ARMYs.

Well, the craze for the boys has only seen a huge rise and it has now managed to enter the Indian education system too. Confused? No worries our dear ARMYs, read on to know the whole deet below.

It was recently confirmed that CBSE’s 9th class papers have brought in questions related to the Korean boy band BTS. It is to be noted that the questions arrived on the class’ CBSE English exam on Monday. The news was confirmed by a YouTube channel called Cinewood Hub when they released a video on the platform.

BTS Army was really happy when the news broke on the online platform. Fans wasted no time as they took it to their social media accounts to share their happiness on the sudden news.

Taking it to the comment section of the YouTube video, a fan commented “If they were in exams I would have always gained full marks in each and every subject. 😂”, another fan commented, “If BTS will come in our question paper army’s would have full marks!!”, One ARMY commented, “I also got bts passage in term 1 exam pre board 1 MCQ BASED 10th class oct. 2021 and I was very happy that time💜💜 . I really didn’t read the passage and answers all the questions very easily 😂.” While another one wrote, “oh my god 😮those ARMY are lucky who got this question paper😘”.

Check the question paper out:

Yall yesterday was my English exam and in the reading comprehension we got the passage on ✨BTS✨😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mOb5PlzSnp — Haters You Got No James (@BTSTHEB56583206) March 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on the question paper, do you think including BTS in an examination paper is good practice or a mode of distraction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

