Nicki Minaj is an artist who holds nothing back when she interacts with her fans on social media or during interviews. In a recent interaction on Twitter, the rapper held nothing back while expressing her views about individuals faking an org*sm.

Taking to her social media handle a few days ago, Nicki shared her views on individuals faking an org*sm. Not just that, the rapper also spilled a few interesting details of her own s*x life and advice for her fans to follow.

Taking to her Twitter handle recently, Nicki Minaj shared her views on the topic after a netizen spoke about faking org*sms. The online user had written, “I faked so many orgasms … it’s not even funny.” Quote replying to her tweet, the Bang Bang singer wrote back “I HAVE never & WILL never understand why women do this. How will your partner learn how to make u feel good if you aren’t honest w|him?”

In the same tweet, Nicki Minaj further revealed her own plan to ensure that her man knows what she likes and what happens to those who don’t get it proper. She wrote, “A b*tch like me used to give a grace period. After that, you gettin cussed out every time. 😤🤣 they figure it out REAL QUICK! Either dat or ✌🏾”

I HAVE never & WILL never understand why women do this. How will your partner learn how to make u feel good if you aren’t honest w|him? A btch like me used to give a grace period. After that, you gettin cussed out every time. 😤🤣 they figure it out REAL QUICK! Either dat or ✌🏾 https://t.co/WbLCU3Pw7K — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 6, 2022

In her following tweet, Nicki Minaj added, “I wish I WOULD be sittin there moaning & groaning when I actually wanna punch dis dummy right in his fkn head top. 🥴” But things didn’t end there. When a fan/follower asked the ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker “What if they c*m too quick?” the rapper replied, “C*m quick = go quick. Bye sir. Unless they can go two rounds after. I’ll excuse the first round cuz I know you excited boo.”

I wish I WOULD be sittin there moaning & groaning when I actually wanna punch dis dummy right in his fkn head top. 🥴 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 6, 2022

Cum quick = go quick. Bye sir ✌🏾🤣 Unless they can go 2 rounds after. I’ll excuse the first round cuz I know you excited boo. 💅🏽 https://t.co/tpnpDi33bi — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 6, 2022

