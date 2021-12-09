Nicki Minaj is one of those rare Hollywood celebrities, who doesn’t give a f**k about what people think about her. Especially, when it comes to her dressing, she pulls off her every outfit with extreme confidence, no matter how bizarre it is as per social norms. The latest thing is now her fully n*de pose, which is grabbing all the attention.

For the unversed, the star rapper turned 39 on 8th December. As the Check It Out rapper loves showing her body on social media, fans were expecting a birthday bomb from their beloved artist. And guess what, they got in plenty of what was expected.

However, as always, Nicki Minaj did receive a fair share of troll comments. Some age shamed her, while some even compared her to an artist from the p*rn industry.

Before we take a look at comments, have a look at the picture below:

One user age shamed Nicki Minaj by writing, “U are a mother now, leave Goin n*des for the young girls…” Another one wrote, “So now nicki wanna do a porn era???” “And this is what young ppl look up to, no class at all. Funny part is most of the ones on here r probably the ones that attacked Melania for posing n*de in her modeling years. At least she was classy and beautiful,” wrote a third user.

What about you? Do you agree with trolls or stand by Nicki Minaj’s zero f*cks to give attitude? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Nicki recently grabbed headlines as she opted to remain unvaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, she couldn’t attend the 2021 Met Gala.

In a series of tweets she shared as the event was just getting started, she revealed that because COVID-19 vaccination is required for guests to attend this year’s Met Gala, she would not be in attendance.

(Input- IANS)

