Money Heist enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The makers released the last part of the last season and it has left the fans emotional all around the world. Recently, Úrsula Corberó who played Tokyo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed her first meeting encounter with the great Madonna. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Úrsula enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 24 million followers on Instagram.

Úrsula Corberó aka Tokyo from Money Heist ran into Madonna in a flight and was totally starstruck upon meeting her. Úrsula appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed how the great singer approached her and said, “She said, ‘I’m sorry, I just wanted to say I’m a huge fan of you. I love Money Heist and Tokyo is my favourite character.'”

Úrsula Corberó couldn’t utter a word and was starstruck. She was literally struggling to speak words at that point in time when Madonna asked her if she recognised her and asked, “Do you know who I am?” Responding to her, the Money Heist actress said, “Of course I know who you are. You’re f*****g Madonna.”

The two beauties then exchanged numbers and the singer sent her a follow-up text that read, “Darling, you forgot your passport in your seat. The stewardess has it.”

Take a look at the video here:

